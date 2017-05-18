Man arrested for robbing, shooting victim in Flagstaff PD parking lot

Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and robbing a man in a Flagstaff PD parking lot. (Photo: Flagstaff PD)

Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot another man in the parking lot of the Flagstaff Police Department late Wednesday.

Police said David Scrum, 38, arrived at the Coconino County Jail lobby around 10 p.m. Wednesday and asked to speak to an officer to report a crime, according to police. He was told to report the crime to an officer next door at the Flagstaff Police Department, but when he arrived the doors were locked. Scrum left the property.

According to police, Scrum returned to the jail parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. where he approached the victim who was leaving the jail lobby. He told the victim he was trying to get inside and asked if he worked there, to which the victim responded, “no.” The suspect fired a single bullet.

Flagstaff police say the suspect was wearing a dark shirt with a white logo on the left breast pocket, a grey plaid hooded jacket, jeans and white Adidas shoes.

Police said Thursday afternoon that they had arrested Scrum on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder.

