Man accused of fatally stabbing his father in Pinal County, arrested

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - Pinal County authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father.
County sheriff's officials say 40-year-old Ricky Ricardo Hernandez was stabbed in the chest and back Friday night and later died of his injuries.
Authorities say the man's son - Ricky Hernandez Jr. - fled the scene, but was later taken into custody.
He's been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree homicide and domestic violence aggravated assault charges.
Authorities didn't immediately disclose a possible motive for the fatal stabbing.
It was unclear Sunday if Hernandez has a lawyer yet for his case.
