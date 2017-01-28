Man accused of attacking family members with hatchet as they slept

Brian Garofalo, 33, was taken into custody after family members said he attacked them with a hatchet as they were sleeping Saturday Jan. 28, 2017. (Photo: Prescott Valley Police Department)

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Three people are recovering at a North Phoenix hospital after a family member reportedly attacked them with a hatchet while they were sleeping.

Police said they were called to a home near Glassford Hill Road and US 89A early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found Donna Garofalo, 70. She told police that a family member identified as Brian Garofalo, 33, had attacked three family members inside the home with a hatchet as they slept.

Police said they then went in and assisted Paul Garofalo, 74, and Kevin Garofalo, 31, out of the home for their safety.

Paul, Kevin and Donna had all sustained critical injuries and were flown to a North Phoenix hospital for treatment.

The three were later upgraded to stable condition.

Officers said Brian had barricaded himself inside his bedroom. They ordered Brian to exit his bedroom unarmed and he did, according to police.

Brian Garofalo was then taken into custody without incident.

(© 2017 KPNX)