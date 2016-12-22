Male suspect accused of stealing child's bike, shooting at deputies

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two people are in custody after a male suspect reportedly stole a child's bike and shot at deputies, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery around 2 p.m. Thursday. They said they learned a man pushed a child to the ground and stole the child’s bicycle.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found the suspect’s vehicle near Interstate 10 and El Camino Del Cerro and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle then fled into a desert area near the Santa Cruz wash, and a female driver and male passenger ran from the vehicle, deputies said.

The male suspect pointed a handgun at deputies and fired an unknown number of shots, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy fired at least one shot in response.

The Marana Police Department and the Tucson Police Department helped deputies apprehend the suspects without further incident.

According to the sheriff’s department, it is believed these suspects are connected to other incidents in their jurisdiction.

The investigation is ongoing.

