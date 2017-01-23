KPNX
Close

Lockdown lifted at Tucson Air Force base after report of 'gunshot sounds'

Unconfirmed reports of gun shots heard at Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Tucson.

12 News , KPNX 1:38 PM. MST January 23, 2017

TUCSON, Ariz. - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base went on lockdown Monday morning, citing 'reports of gunshot sounds.'.

A person working near the flight line of the base reported the sounds. 

The base advised personnel to seek immediate shelter, citing an abundance of caution. The base's schools were swept first by security teams before the rest of the installation. 

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the base tweeted the all-clear.

 


Schools districts with schools on the base tweeted that students and staff were safe.

 

The investigation is ongoing.  

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories