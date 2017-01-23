Lockdown lifted at Tucson Air Force base after report of 'gunshot sounds'

TUCSON, Ariz. - Davis-Monthan Air Force Base went on lockdown Monday morning, citing 'reports of gunshot sounds.'.

A person working near the flight line of the base reported the sounds.

The base advised personnel to seek immediate shelter, citing an abundance of caution. The base's schools were swept first by security teams before the rest of the installation.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the base tweeted the all-clear.

All clear, the lockdown has been lifted. Base personal are free to resume all normal operations. We will continue with updates as available — Davis-Monthan AFB (@DMAFB) January 23, 2017



Schools districts with schools on the base tweeted that students and staff were safe.

Lock-down update: All students and staff are accounted for and are safe. We are following base instructions. Will keep parents updated. — SSA Davis-Monthan (@SonoranSchoolDM) January 23, 2017

Our school on DMAFB is Borman K-8. Student are safe. We are on a soft lockdown meaning no one leaves or comes in. Windows/doors locked. — Tucson Unified (@tucsonunified) January 23, 2017

The investigation is ongoing.

