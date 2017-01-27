Local economists question Trump's 20% tariff proposal

President Trump signs an executive order to start the Mexico border wall project at the Department of Homeland Security facility in Washington, DC, on Jan. 25, 2017. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOENIX – Local economists are scratching their heads at the Trump administration's latest consideration: a 20 percent tariff on Mexican imports to pay for a new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The average consumer in Arizona and, across the country, probably has no idea how many products come from Mexico,” said James Garcia of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

He calls the possible 20 percent traded tariff a bad idea.

"[It’s] really a tax on the American consumer,” said Garcia. “That's the thing that most Americans should think about."

The wall would cost an estimated $8 to $14 billion.

Glenn Hamer, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said consumers in the US would get hit when they buy products such as cars, produce and alcohol.

RELATED: These 5 things could get more expensive with a border tax

"Would be like taking a sales tax from about 8 or 9 percent, as is currently the case in Arizona, to about 30 percent,” he said.

Hamer also said Arizonans' concern should not be just about imports.

"Any country that is going to be subject to new tariffs is going to respond," he said.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox says Mexico is ready to respond.

“We're ready for the trade war,” said Fox. “We're ready, of course, for not paying that wall."

Forty percent of Arizona's exports go to Mexico, so our state could get hit twice as hard.

The Trump administration said late Thursday the trade tariff is just one of many options being explored.

Former U.S. Representative Ed Pastor questioned: at what cost?

"I don't think this president really understands that the trade with Mexico is really important to the United States,” said Pastor.

Meantime, the business community is left to plan ahead with a foggy view of the future.

“If they don't know whatever proposal will come out of Washington and how it will affect them directly, it becomes very difficult to do business," James Garcia said.

(© 2017 KPNX)