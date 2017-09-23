LIST: Visit these Arizona museums for free on ‘Museum Day' Saturday

The Arizona Museum of Natural History is seeing a spike in visitors lately. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - You can get into to some of your favorite museums for free this Saturday as a part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live.

More than 1,250 art museums, science centers and cultural institutions around the country are opening their doors for no charge on Sept. 23, and there are some great museums participating here in Arizona.

Just download a ticket from the Museum Day Live website and you’re good to go. Important note: you can only download ONE ticket, which means you can only get into one museum. Choose wisely!

The ticket grants admission for the ticket holder and one guest. If you want to visit more than one museum, just find a friend to download a ticket under their name and go together.

Some of the participating museums are ALWAYS free, so you might want to visit a museum that normally requires an admission fee.

Find out if any museums near you are participating by visiting this link.

Here are all the participating museums from all around Arizona!

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ

Superstition Mountain Lost Dutchman Museum

CASA GRANDE, AZ

The Museum of Casa Grande

CAVE CREEK, AZ

Cave Creek Museum

FLORENCE, AZ

Pinal County Historical Museum

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ

River of Time Museum

GLOBE, AZ

Besh Ba Gowah Archaeological Park and Museum

JEROME, AZ

Jerome State Historic Park

MESA, AZ

Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum

Arizona Museum of Natural History

i.d.e.a. Museum

PHOENIX, AZ

Arizona Capitol Museum

Desert Botanical Garden

Pueblo Grande Museum

Rosson House Museum at Heritage Square

PRESCOTT, AZ

Phippen Museum

SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

SUPERIOR, AZ

Boyce Thompson Arboretum

TEMPE, AZ

ASU Art Museum

AZ Heritage Center at Papago Park

Halle Heart Children's Museum

TUBAC, AZ

Tubac Center of the Arts

TUCSON, AZ

Arizona History Museum

Arizona State Museum

DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun

Downtown History Museum

Fort Lowell Museum

Jewish History Museum & Holocaust History Center

Museum of Contemporary Art

Tucson Botanical Gardens

WINSLOW, AZ

Homolovi State Park and Observatory

Old Trails Museum

