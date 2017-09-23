LIST: Visit these Arizona museums for free on ‘Museum Day' Saturday

PHOENIX - You can get into to some of your favorite museums for free this Saturday as a part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Live.
More than 1,250 art museums, science centers and cultural institutions around the country are opening their doors for no charge on Sept. 23, and there are some great museums participating here in Arizona.
Just download a ticket from the Museum Day Live website and you’re good to go. Important note: you can only download ONE ticket, which means you can only get into one museum. Choose wisely!
The ticket grants admission for the ticket holder and one guest. If you want to visit more than one museum, just find a friend to download a ticket under their name and go together.
Some of the participating museums are ALWAYS free, so you might want to visit a museum that normally requires an admission fee.
Find out if any museums near you are participating by visiting this link.
Here are all the participating museums from all around Arizona!
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Superstition Mountain Lost Dutchman Museum
CASA GRANDE, AZ
CAVE CREEK, AZ
FLORENCE, AZ
Pinal County Historical Museum
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
GLOBE, AZ
Besh Ba Gowah Archaeological Park and Museum
JEROME, AZ
MESA, AZ
Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum
Arizona Museum of Natural History
PHOENIX, AZ
Rosson House Museum at Heritage Square
PRESCOTT, AZ
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
SUPERIOR, AZ
TEMPE, AZ
AZ Heritage Center at Papago Park
TUBAC, AZ
TUCSON, AZ
Jewish History Museum & Holocaust History Center
WINSLOW, AZ
Homolovi State Park and Observatory
