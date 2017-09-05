LIST: Arizona attorneys offering free services to DACA recipients

People gather for a rally and protest to mark the fifth anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program near Trump Tower in New York, New York, on August 15, 2017. (Photo: Justin Lane, EPA)

The Trump administration announced Tuesday its intent to phase out the DACA program that protects those who came to the U.S. illegally as children from prosecution.

The choice to roll back the Obama-era policy has spurred plenty of questions from those reliant on DACA to continue working and living in the United States. Some estimates say there are 800,000 people protected by DACA.

With so much up in the air, it can be useful to speak with an attorney.

Here is a list of attorneys in the Phoenix and Tucson areas who have offered some free services to DACA recipients, courtesy of the Arizona chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association:

PHOENIX AREA

Name: Ira Azulay, Esq.

Firm Name: Immigration Attorneys, LLP

Address: 3200 N. Central Ave. Suite 2250, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Phoenix: 602.388.8788

Email address: iazulay@immattyllp.com

Name: Dan Ballecer, Esq.

Firm Name: Ballecer & Segal

Phone: 602-277-0044

Email: dballecer2@gmail.com

I can help with: DACA-related questions; removal and family immigration

Name: Gerald Burns, Esq.

Firm Name: Burns Law Office, P.L.C.

Address: 68 W. Buffalo St., Suite 200, Chandler, AZ 85225

Phone: 480.200.3333

Email: jb@burnsalawaz.com

I can help with: Provide free consultations (in-office/phone) – other assistance as needed.

Name: Lemuel A Carlos, Esq.

Firm Name: The Law Offices of Lemuel A. Carlos, PLLC

Address: 1830 S. Alma School Road Suite 104, Mesa, AZ 85210

Phone: 480.355.4245

Name: Stephanie Corcoran, Esq.

Firm Name: Corcoran Law Group

Address: 934 West McDowell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Phone: 602-900-1755

Email: Stephanie@agobadastephanie.com

I can help with: I can help on ground with consults and anything else that is needed- I am available from 11-12 and 1-3 on 9/4/2017.

Name: Paul Djurisic, Esq.

Address: 12120 E. Mescal Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Phone: 312.590.6600

Email: pdjurisic@gmail.com

Name: Josh De La Ossa, Esq.

Firm Name: De La Ossa & Ramos, PLLC

Address: 3030 N. Central Ave, Suite 609, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Phone: 480.788.1209

Email: info@delaossalaw.com

I can help with: answer questions/free consultations

Name: Judy Flanagan, Esq.

Firm Name: Judy C. Flanagan, P.C.

Address: 77 E. Columbus Ave. Ste. 201, Phoenix, AZ 85012-2352

Phone: (602) 667-6200

Email: j.flanagan@jfimmigration.com

I can help with: Free consultations for DACA recipients; DACA-related questions; exploring options; removal and family immigration

Name: Timothy A. Gambacorta, Esq.

Firm Name: The Gambacorta Law Office, LLC

Address: 1 East Washington Street, Suite 500, Phoenix, Arizona 85004

Email: tim@gambacortalaw.com

Phone: 602.759.7480

Name: Bruno Gitnacht, Esq.

Firm Name: Law Office of Bruno Gitnacht, P.L.L.C.

Address: 1401 W. Washington St., Suite 200, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Phone: 602-266-5555 (ofc) /480-779-0307 (cell)

E-mail address: Bruno.gitnacht@azbar.org

I can help with: consultations, forums/presentations, media interviews, etc.

Languages spoken: English and Spanish

Name: Alicia M. Heflin, Esq.

Firm Name: Law Offices of Alicia M. Heflin, PLC

Address: 3411 N 5th Avenue, Suite 311, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Office: 602.710.2217

Email: amheflin@heflinlawplc.com

I can help with: free consultations; answer DACA related questions.

Name: Maria Jones, Esq.

Firm Name: Maria Jones Law Firm

Address: 202 E. Earll Drive, Suite 307, Phoenix AZ 85012

Phone: 602-636-1200

Email address: mjones@MariaJonesLawFirm.com

I can help with: any immigration questions – free consultation

Name: Jeffrey Kilmark, Esq.

Firm: Ivan & Kilmark, PLC

Address: 4425 E Agave Rd, Suite 106, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Phone: 602.740.1205

Email address: jeff@ivankilmark.com

I can help with: answering questions (pro bono)

Name: Jared Leung, Esq.

Firm Name: Davis Miles McGuire Gardner

Address: 40 E. Rio Salado Pkwy, Ste. 425, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: 480.344.4577

Email address: jleung@davismiles.com

Languages: English and Cantonese

Name: Suzannah Maclay, Esq.

Firm Name: Law Office of Suzannah Maclay, PLLC

Address: 3428 N 15th Ave, Phoenix Arizona 85015

Phone: 602.820.7770

Email address: immigration@maclaylaw.com

Website: www.facebook.com/MaclayLaw

Name: Anya McLean, Esq.

Firm Name: McLean Law Firm, PLC

Address: 3030 N. Central Ave., Suite 402, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Phone: 602.216.8000

Email address: mclean@mcleanlawaz.com

Name: Alma Montes de Oca, Esq.

Firm Name: Law Office of Alma Montes de Oca

Address: 1600 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85015

Phone: 602-714-6670

Email address: almam.lawoffice@gmail.com

I can help with: Free 15 min consults for DACA recipients

Name: Michael Neufeld, Esq.

Firm Name: The Neufeld Law Firm PLC

Address: 668 N 44th Street, Suite 300, Phoenix AZ 85008

Email address: Mneufeldjd@gmail.com

I can help with: Free consultation for DACA recipients; all family-based immigration matters, removal defense, criminal defense

Name: Karina Ordonez, Esq.

Firm Name: Karina Ordonez Law Office

Address: 2642 E Thomas Rd Phoenix AZ 85016

Phone: 480.729.4119

Email address: info@karinaordonez.com

I can help with: immigration and criminal law, free consults for DACA recipients

Name: Daniel A. Rodriguez, Esq.

Firm Name: Law Offices of Daniel A. Rodriguez

Address: 1601 North 7th Street Ste 350 Phoenix, AZ 85001

Phone: 623.404.2544

Email: daniel@danielrodriguezlaw.com

I can help with: answer questions/free consultations, hosting forum Wednesday (9/6/2017) 6:00 pm with Arizona Dream Act Coalition at First Congregational Church, 2nd street and McDowell

Name: Delia Salvatierra, Esq.

Firm Name: Salvatierra Law Group, PLLC

Address: 1817 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: 602.255.5550

Email address: ds@salvatierralaw.com

I can help with: consults, analysis of prior immigration history and future options

Name: Monika Sud-Devaraj, Esq.

Firm Name: Law Offices of Monika Sud-Devaraj, PLLC

Address: 141 E. Palm Lane, Suite 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: 602.234.0782

Email: monika@msdlawaz.com

Name: Matthew C. Thomas, Esq.

Firm Name: Thomas Law Firm, PLC

Address: 3830 N. 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Phoenix: 602.314.4333

Email address: matt@matthewthomaslaw.com

Name: Paola Tinoco, Esq.

Firm Name: Belmonte Law Firm

Address: 4131 N. 24th Street, Ste C210, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Phone: 602.753.5383

Email address: Paola@BelmonteLawFirm.com

I can help with: Free consultations; DACA-related questions and all family-based immigration matters, removal defense, criminal defense

Languages spoken: Spanish & English

Name: Garrett J. Wilkes, Esq.

Firm Name: GARRETT WILKS LAW, PLLC

Address: 3230 E. Broadway Road, STE C-150, Phoenix, AZ. 85040

Phone: 602.437.0180

I can help with: free consultation for DACA recipient

TUCSON AREA

Name: Siovhan Ayala, Esq.

Firm Name: Ayala Law Office, PC

Address: PO Box 18986, Tucson, AZ 85731

Phone: 520.631.4196

Email address: ss@sheridanlawaz.com

I can help with: DACA, asylum, removal, family immigration, U visas, etc.

Name: Rocío Castañeda, Esq.

Phone: 773.987.6724

Email address: casta.rocio@gmail.com

I can help with: weekend consultations

Name: Margo Cowan, Esq.

Phone: 520.850.0058

Name: Eréndira Castillo, Esq.

Firm Name: Law Practice of Eréndira Castillo

Address: 1147 N. Howard Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85716

Phone: 520.405.3085 (mobile) and 520.477.1925 (voice)

Name: Rachel Wilson, Esq.

Firm Name: Law Offices of Rachel Wilson

Address: 177 N. Church Ave., Suite 200, Tucson, AZ 85701

Phone: 520.762.4825

E-mail address: rachel@rachelwilsonlaw.com

I can help with: free alternative-to-DACA consultations/call to schedule appt.

