Lightning tears through Flagstaff roof and attic

Lightning damaged a the roof and attic of a Flagstaff home July 30, 2017. (Photo: Flagstaff FD)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Lightning struck a home in Flagstaff Sunday night, doing considerable damage to the roof and attic.

Firefighters went to the home near Milton Road and I-40 around 7:30 p.m. after hearing reports that lightning had struck and the roof was smoking.

When crews went inside, they came across smoke and fire in the attic and an upper-floor bedroom. They used a fan to remove the smoke and aggressively attacked the fire, according to Flagstaff FD.

Highlands and Summit fire departments also sent crews to the scene to help out.

Flagstaff FD officials said the damage totaled about $15,000 as opposed to up to $300,000 if neighbors had not called 911 so quickly.

