Liam, Emma top list of most popluar baby names in Arizona

The Arizona list for the top babies names of 2016 is out!

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) released the list on Monday showing two new names at the top.

According to a release, 400 boys were named Liam while nearly 420 girls were named Emma.

Sophia dropped out of the top spot to second following a five-year reign for girls while Noah, a two-time reigning top name for boys, dropped out of the top spot as well.

Other names at the top for 2016 include Daniel, Sebastian, and Alexander for boys -- and Olivia, Mia, and Isabella for girls.

Top 10 baby names for 2016 in Arizona. (Photo: Arizona Department of Health Services)

The top baby names are tallied using birth certificates submitted to the Bureau of Vital Records at the ADHS.

An official count will be verified in February, according to a release.

