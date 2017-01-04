Lawmaker proposes making Giffords shooting national memorial

Former Ariz. Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords (Photo: 12 News file photo)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A planned memorial for the victims and survivors of a Tucson mass shooting that targeted U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords could become part of the National Park System.

Congresswoman Martha McSally, R-Ariz., plans to introduce legislation to make the January 8th Memorial in Tucson a permanent national memorial. She plans to introduce the legislation Friday to make the memorial an affiliated area of the National Park Service.

The January 8th Memorial is expected to be completed in 2018.

Shooter Jared Loughner killed six and injured 13, including Giffords, who was shot in the head on Jan. 8, 2011. He was sentenced to life in prison.

January 8th Memorial Foundation Board President Dorothy Kret says the national designation would recognize that the shooting affected people outside of the Tucson community.

