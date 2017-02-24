Kids of deported Mesa mom to accompany AZ reps to Trump's address to Congress

The teenage, U.S.-born children of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, who was detained and ordered deported, stand outside ICE headquarters in Phoenix Feb. 8, 2017. (Photo: Brahm Resnik/12 News)

PHOENIX - The children of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, the Mesa mother of two whose deportation proceedings sparked protests in Phoenix, are headed to Washington D.C. for President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

Angel and Jaqueline Garcia de Rayos were invited to be the guests of Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) in Washington, the two congressmen announced in a joint statement Friday.

Gallego and Grijalva said they were honored and pleased to welcome the siblings.

Gallego said "as a results of the president's immigration enforcement efforts," Angel and Jaqueline lost their mother and the city lost a long-time member of the community.

"I invited Angel and his sister Jaqueline to the address because we believe it is important for Donald Trump to face the people who have been victimized by his disastrous policies," Gallego said in a statement.

Grijalva said the two kids have "showed tremendous courage in speaking out against Trump's abhorrent immigration policies."

"Their example is a bright light of hope for immigrant communities across this country who are fearful that Trump will come for them next," he said in a statement. "Their fight is all of our fight, and I am proud to stand side-by-side with them in opposition to the atrocious policies."

READ: Top 3 questions about Mesa woman's deportation

Garcia, 35, was convicted of felony identity theft in 2009 for working at the Golfland Sunsplash amusement park in Mesa. She was detained during an immigration check-in with ICE and deported back to Mexico on Feb. 9 in what was the first public sign in Arizona of Trump's executive order expanding his priorities for deportation.

President Trump is expected to deliver the address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28. According to USA Today, the speech will basically serve the same function as the traditional State of the Union.

(© 2017 KPNX)