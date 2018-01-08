Kelly: 'Jan. 8 memorial would be closure for Tucson'

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Captain Mark Kelly at Tucson mass shooting memorial. (Photo: KVOA)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Seven years ago Monday was the Jan. 8 mass shooting that killed six people and wounded 13 others, including former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Construction of a downtown Tucson memorial is set to begin.

Survivors of the shooting and loved ones of those lost have been fighting for this memorial, and it’s finally becoming a reality.

Tucsonans gathered Monday in Presidio Park to dedicate the memorial as it moves from fundraising to development.

Survivors of the shooting were in attendance, including Giffords and her husband, Captain Mark Kelly.

"I think maybe it's a little bit of closure once this memorial gets finished," Kelly said.

Initial fundraising for the project is complete, but donations are still needed as the plans move forward. For more information, click here.

© 2018 NBCNEWS.COM