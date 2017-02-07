Kayaks, paddleboards provided for Salt River cleanup volunteers

Gerry Groeber in the foreground capturing a photo of the Salt River at sunrise. (Photo: Matt Pace)

If you love the state of Arizona, then you will absolutely love this event.

Keep It Wild Co. is hosting a Salt River cleanup effort to make nature just a little bit cleaner.

Here’s the best part: you can do it in a kayak or paddleboard while cruising down the Salt River.

Equipment is limited, so remaining volunteers will be asked to help out on foot.

To sign up for this event, click on the links below.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied with an adult. (Click here for parental consent form)

Full details on this event are listed below:

When: February 18 @ 8 a.m.

Where: Salt River, from Phon D Sutton to Granit Reef

Who: To reserve your spot email Nicole at contact@naturalrestorations.org or follow this link.

