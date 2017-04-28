Jurors want answers as they deliberate in NAU shooting trial

Judge Dan Slayton looks over jury questions as they deliberate in the Northern Arizona University shooting trial, April 28, 2017. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Jurors asked questions as they decided Steven Jones' fate during deliberations Friday morning in Coconino County Superior Court.

Both the defense and prosecution weighed in over the phone during over two last-minute sessions.

“The court has been presented with three questions from the jury,” Judge Dan Slayton said.

“The first question asked by the whole jury is, ‘Could we go to the crime scene?”’ The court answered it wouldn’t allow that for, “logistical reasons.”

The judge moved on, “The second question is, ‘What are the two exact statements Steven Jones made in the police car?”

Judge Slayton and counsel agreed to give jurors the statements made by Jones in writing, “Why were they trying to hurt me,” and “I thought I was going to die.”

Juror No. 2 wrote, “Mr. Barker said in his closing statement that Colin Brough had the right to charge Steven Jones once he had the light shined in his eyes. I never heard that during the testimony. One juror is holding on to that. I think it is wrong.”

The prosecution protested an answer saying this wasn’t even a question. The defense urged the court, again, to give jurors an explanation on the laws around the use of a weapon in self-defense.

After some back and forth the judge decided to go with, “Both of what is said in opening statements and closing arguments is not evidence. When I say evidence, I mean only the testimony and exhibits admitted during this trial. You are to rely on your memory of the evidence.”

The second set of questions the jury asked Friday were:

1. “Does a non-contact motion directed toward someone legally justify self-defense if it is believed the action was aggressive?”

2. Define adequate time for a cooling-off period.

3. What does the law say regarding [pointing] a gun at an unarmed person? [Is it a] threat? Is it an assault? Is it a crime?

4. Is an unarmed person threatening someone with a gun considered self-defense?

The discussion focused for nearly one hour on question No. 3.

In the end, the court gave the same answer to all four questions.

“You are to rely on the instructions, your wisdom, common sense and experience to answer this question.”

No verdict was reached. The jury ended deliberations at 3:30 p.m.. and is scheduled to continue deliberating Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.

