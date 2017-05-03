Juror: NAU shooting jury was split 50/50

An empty juror seat in Division Two of Coconino County Superior Court during the Northern Arizona University shooting trial, April 2017. (Photo: Phillip Mathews/12 News)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A former juror in the Steven Jones trial said the jury was mistrial in the Northern Arizona University shooting trial was because of a jury that was split down the middle.

Steven Jones was charged with murder and aggravated assault after shooting four fellow NAU students in October 2015, killing one.

The juror, who wanted to remain anonymous, said six of them wanted Jones found guilty of second-degree murder and all counts of aggravated assault and the other six believed the shooting was in self defense.

At the start of the month-long trial, a Flagstaff attorney with high-profile case experience, Bryon Middlebrook, said it was difficult to find an impartial jury in a small city because of the limited number of people, but it wasn’t impossible.

“It’s not immediate disqualification because you know something about the case," Middlebrook said. "The issue is going to be whether you can set aside those preconceived notions, listen to the evidence and make a decision based on the evidence that you’re hearing if you’re selected as a juror."

The anonymous juror said there was only one member pushing for first-degree murder at the start of deliberations, but in the end, they were split right down the middle.

In the opinion of the juror who spoke with 12 News Wednesday, the members of the jury were respectful of each other and Jones got a fair trial.

Wednesday, Coconino County Attorney William Ring gave a statement saying the state wouldn't give an on-camera interview until after, “the sentencing,” a strong hint charges would be refiled against Jones.

