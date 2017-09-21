Judge: Arizona doesn't have to reveal execution drug sources

A gavel and a needle. (Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - A judge has ruled Arizona can keep private the identity of the companies that supply the state with execution drugs.

U.S. District Judge Murray Snow on Thursday also rejected a bid to order the state to divulge the qualifications of people who carry out the death penalty in Arizona.

The decision stems from a lawsuit filed by The Associated Press and other news organizations that argued the public has a First Amendment right to information about executions.

The lawsuit was filed after the 2014 execution of Joseph Rudolph Wood. He was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over nearly two hours in what his attorney called a botched execution.

Snow ruled late last year that Arizona must let witnesses view the entirety of an execution, including each time drugs are administered.

