Johnson Utilities truck driver arrested for fatal Hunt Highway hit-and-run

Marcigtan Winfrey Sr. (Photo: PCSO)

A Johnson Utilities employee has turned himself in to Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigators in connection to a fatal hit-and-run Thursday morning.

PCSO said 42-year-old Marcigtan Winfrey Sr. of San Tan Valley is being booked and faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

According to PCSO, a Johnson Utilities truck hit a woman on Hunt Highway 1 and 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said two people, including another Johnson Utilities employee, called authorities after seeing the woman's body. The victim was identified Friday as Des Ray Lara, 24.

The driver who hit the woman texted his supervisor claiming he hit a barricade, according to sheriff's officials. Johnson Utilities is cooperating with the investigation.

© 2017 KPNX-TV