John McCain is not happy about Donald Trump pardoning Joe Arpaio

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) leaves the the Senate chamber at the U.S. Capitol after voting on the GOP 'Skinny Repeal' health care bill on July 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sen. John McCain took nearly three hours his statement about President Donald Trump's pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

It was worth the wait.

RELATED: Trump pardons Arpaio for criminal contempt

“No one is above the law and the individuals entrusted with the privilege of being sworn law officers should always seek to be beyond reproach in their commitment to fairly enforcing the laws they swore to uphold," he wrote.

"Mr. Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for continuing to illegally profile Latinos living in Arizona based on their perceived immigration status in violation of a judge’s orders. The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.”

In case you've been living under a political rock the last month, McCain is no stranger to taking on Trump.

Read more about reactions from other Arizona politicians here.

© 2017 KPNX-TV