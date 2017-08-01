Jeffries wants $5.1 million from Arizona for 'false' DPS report

Excessive ammunition at the Department of Economic Security's Phoenix office. (Photo: 12 News file)

PHOENIX (AP) - An attorney for the ousted director of Arizona's social services agency is demanding that the state pay $5.1 million for releasing a police investigation report he claims is false and malicious.

The claim filed on behalf of former Department of Economic Security Tim Jeffries Tuesday says the Department of Public Safety investigation released last month contains multiple errors.

The investigation was launched late last year after it was discovered that Jeffries amassed 45 handguns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition as he planned to boost his internal security force.

The police report found violations of state procurement laws and said the firearms program was disorganized and inefficient.

The claim says the report's errors damaged Jeffries' reputation. DPS declined to comment.

Jeffries was fired in November.

