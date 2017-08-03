Jan's Salmon Welles

Salmon Wellies

Ingredients:

- 4 (oz) pieces fresh salmon (about 4-5 oz each)

- 4 tablespoons olive oli

- 1 package Puff Pastry sheets (thawed in frig overnight)

- 2 cups fresh baby spinach

- 1 recipe for Duxelles

- Salt and pepper to taste

- Eggwash ( 2 egg yolks plus 2 tablespoons milk)

- Dill Sauce

Directions:

Drizzle each piece of salmon with 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Heat grill and grill salmon on both sides for about 2 minutes. Remove skin and set aside.

Make Duxelles. Set aside to cool.

Cut puff pastry into about 5" inch squares, or large enough to cover piece of salmon. Roll out a bit to thin out dough.

Lay a piece of salmon on dough. Spoon about 1 heaping tablespoon of Duxelle over top of salmon. (Duxelle recipe should be divided

between 4 pieces of salmon.) Top with several layers of fresh baby spinach. Cover the salmon with puff pastry. Tuck in the sides and turn seam side

down on a parchment lined baking sheet. Brush eggwash over the dough. Bake at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes or until dough is golden brown.

Serve with Dill Sauce. Serves 4.

Duxelles

Ingredients:

- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

- ¼ cup of finely chopped shallot

- 1 garlic clove, minced

- 1 pound assorted mushrooms (such as shiitake, white button, and cremini, stem ends trimmed, finely chopped.

- Coarse salt

- 1 tablespoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat.

Add shallot and garlic, cook, stir until softened and released their liquid, about 7 minutes.

Raise heat to medium/high. Cook until liquid has evaporated, about three minutes more.

Stir in parsley ½ teaspoon salt and pepper. Let cook completely

Dilled Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

- ¾ cup sour cream

- 1 tablespoon Dijon-style mustard

- 1-2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice

- 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh dill weed OR

- 1 teaspoon of dried dill weed crushed in a small bowl

Directions:

When serving, cut the salmon roll at an angle and place on plate mushroom side up.

Put the sauce on top and serve with a lemon wedge and parsley for looks.

© 2017 KPNX-TV