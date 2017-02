$403 million up for grabs in AZ State Lottery.

PHOENIX - Cha-ching! Hundreds of millions of dollars is up for grabs in Wednesday night's Arizona State Lottery.

The jackpot has reached $403 million to be exact.

All entrants can (and must) buy their tickets at any gas station before 7:59 p.m. The drawing will be held shortly after.

