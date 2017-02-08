Intel to invest $7 billion, create 3,000 jobs in Arizona factory

The Intel logo hangs over the company's stand at the 2016 CeBIT digital technology trade fair. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel Corporation, met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Wednesday.

The company announced it will invest $7 billion in an Arizona factory which they say would employ up to 3,000 people at its peak, according to CNBC.

Krzanich told CNBC the three to four year investment would complete a plant previously left vacant and the chips made there would be "the most powerful computer chips on the planet."

