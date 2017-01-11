Inmate pulls one of his eyes out of its socket

Colin Corkhill booking photo. (Photo: Pinal County Sheriff's Office via KVOA)

A Pinal County Jail inmate who pulled one of his eyes out of his socket has accepted a plea agreement.

Colin Corkhill, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault. Attempted murder, theft of means of transportation and resisting arrest charges were dropped.

Corkhill was arrest in June of 2015 after stopping in a median in Casa Grade. That's where a Department of Public Safety officer approached him and Corkhill went for the officers gun in an attempt to shoot himself. Corkhill fired a shot into the ground and was arrested shortly after.

When Corkhill was in custody, he pulled his right eye out of its socket.

