Infant died after being left in hot car

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Giving money to panhandlers may do more harm then good.
-
ASU student sends man's nude Tinder pics to his mom
-
Idaho woman witnesses man chased by a bear
-
Suspected arsonist torches One N Ten LGBTQ youth center
-
30,000 Italian honeybees being moved out of a Burnsville home
-
Operation Water Watch: Unfortunate child drownings
-
Sky Harbor to implement new TSA policy for tech devices
-
30-year reunion for sister and brother sparks search for twin sisters
-
Free lipstick on National Lipstick Day
-
Wells Fargo warning customers of nationwide scam
More Stories
-
7-month-old boy dies after found in hot car in…Jul 28, 2017, 4:43 p.m.
-
Police: This photo is why you shouldn't give money…Jul 28, 2017, 5:51 a.m.
-
Your voice: What do you think Congress should be focused on?Dec 30, 2016, 3:20 p.m.