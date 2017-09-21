Infamous mobster turned informant 'Sammy the Bull' released from Arizona prison

Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano bookign photo. (Photo: Arizona Department of Corrections)

PHOENIX - Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano is out of prison, according to Arizona inmate records.

The infamous 72-year-old mobster – who helped federal investigators bring down mob boss John Gotti – was released five years early from a 17-year sentence.

The former underboss of the Gambino crime family pleaded guilty in 2001 to running an ecstasy ring in the Valley. A nearly $500,000-a-week business, reports suggest.

His daughter, reality TV star Karen Gravano, told the New York Post her dad is happy to be out, is in good health and is anxious to move on with his life.

Salvatore Gravano will remain on federal parole the rest of his life.

