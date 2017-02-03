Incorrect tax forms sent to 580,000 Arizona taxpayers

The IRS says it has seen a 400% increase in tax email scams, since the start of the 2016 filing season. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona is in the process of sending out new tax forms after mailing incorrect statements of refunds to about 580,000 taxpayers.

The Arizona Department of Revenue says it has been printing the correct 1099-G forms and will mail them out by Monday. It says a data file transfer error was to blame for the mistake and that new safeguards have been put into place.

The 1099-G forms for 2016 are supposed to show refunds taxpayers received after filing their 2015 tax return. Instead, the department sent out forms showing the 2014 refund amount.

The state sent the correct information to the Internal Revenue Service.

Taxpayers use the forms to fill out their state and federal tax returns. Using the incorrect information could cause a taxpayer's return to be flagged by the IRS.

