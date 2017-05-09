'I'm innocent': Serial Street Shooting suspect makes first court appearance

Aaron Saucedo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Aaron Saucedo appeared in court Monday night for the first time after Phoenix police said he had been arrested in connection to crimes committed in the Serial Street Shooter case.

Saucedo was already in custody on a 2015 homicide, but during a news conference Monday, Chief Jeri Williams said he had been rebooked on 26 additional felony charges related to the Serial Street Shootings.

During his initial court appearance, the judge read a long list of charges, including eight counts of first-degree murder, six counts of drive-by shooting, three counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault, after which Saucedo exclaimed, "I'm innocent."

Saucedo will be held without bond and his next court date is scheduled for May 15.

