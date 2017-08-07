If you have a kid in fourth grade, you can get a free National Parks pass

kids walking in a national forest. (Photo: Every Kid in a Park)

PHOENIX - If you have or know a fourth-grader, listen up.

Fourth-graders and their families can receive free admission to national parks, federal lands and water for a full year through the National Parks initiative 'Every Kid in a Park.'

The nationwide program gives fourth-graders and their families a chance to explore the outdoors. You can go on a nature walk, see ancient drawings or visit protected animals -- planning your trip is up to you. The program is valid for a full year.

For more information, visit, ‘Every Kid in a Park,' print out your pass and start exploring.

