I-17 southbound closed after wrong-way crash near Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - Interstate 17 southbound is closed after a crash north of Black Canyon City, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to Arizona DPS, the wrong-way crash occurred at southbound I-17 near milepost 251 Tuesday morning.

Four people were transported from the scene, two by helicopter and two by ambulance, according to the Daisy Mountain Fire Department. The conditions of those involved were not immediately known.

ADOT officials say there is no estimated time to reopen the highway at milepost 252 at the Sunset Point Rest Area.

To get around the crash, ADOT advises drivers to use SR 260 at Camp Verde to SR 87 or SR 69 to Prescott and SR 89 south to Wickenburg to US 60.

