Hundreds of new Arizona laws go into effect this week. Here are 13 of them.

Arizona State Capitol (Photo: 12 News file photo)

Arizona lawmakers passed hundreds of laws in the 2017 legislative session that are effective as of Aug. 9. Most of the new laws won’t affect your daily life, but there are a few that are good to know.

The 12 News team previously reported on six laws you should know. They range from allowing children to have sunscreen at school and camp, to preventing the state, counties and city governments from requiring background checks on private gun sales. There’s also a law that legally protects someone who enters a locked, hot car to rescue and child or pet.

READ: 6 new Arizona laws that go into effect Wednesday

But out of the hundreds of other laws, there are bound to be a few more that pique interest.

HEALTH

• SB1367- If a baby is delivered alive during an abortion, the doctor preforming the abortion must use any available means and skills to keep the baby alive.

• SB1269- Pharmacists are allowed to dispense a one-time emergency refill of a non-controlled medication used to treat an ongoing medical condition if the pharmacist has a record of the patient and their prescription.

• SB1439- This law protects health care officials who refuse to participate in end-of-life services from discrimination.

SCHOOLS

• SB1204- Requires school districts to provide an opportunity for public comment on any new school textbooks for at least 60 days.

• HB2395- Requires schools to annually report the number of suspensions and expulsions that involved illegal substances to the Department of Education.

VOTING

• SB1307- In Arizona, you must be registered to vote at least 29 days before voting in an election. This law specifies that if the 29th day is a Saturday, Sunday or a holiday, registrations may be received on the following business day and those people will be eligible to vote in the election.

• HB2302- Presidential electors must cast their electoral college vote for the presidential candidate and vice president candidate who jointly received the highest number of votes in the state. If the presidential elector refuses to cast that vote, they will no longer be eligible to hold their position as a presidential elector.

COURT AND LAW ENFORCEMENT

• HB2268- To combat that state’s backlog of untested sexual assault kits, this law requires all health care facilities to notify law enforcement when a rape kit is collected within 24 hours. The law also requires law enforcement to submit the kits for forensic analysis within 15 business days after it is received. Additionally, the law requires an annual report of the number of rape kits processed and explanations for any untested kits.

• SB1350- The definition of “terrorism” has been expanded to include acts that intimidate or threaten the public and promote the objectives of a terrorist organizations.

RANDOM

• SB1180- Bingo operators must comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and provide players who have disabilities technological aids that function as electronic bingo cards. The law requires bingo operators to reserve two technological aids at every game.

• SB1080- Drivers under the age of 18 may not use cell phones while driving unless in the case of an emergency in which the car cannot stop.

• HB2145- When there is a disagreement over payment, hired movers cannot refuse to unload a person’s household items. The law requires moving companies to provide contracts that disclose all fees.

• SB1239- A person cannot stop or park a vehicle in the access aisle of a handicap spot. This applies to all vehicles, even ones displaying a handicap insignia.

To find more laws that go into effect Wednesday, visit the Arizona State Legislature website.

