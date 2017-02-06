How to lose 900+ calories while drumming

Danielle O'Reilly is one of many instructors throughout Arizona who teaches Pound Fitness. She instructs classes at EOS Fitness in Ahwatukee and Lifetime Fitness in Tempe. (Photo: Krystle Henderson/12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Who would have thought drumming a pretend drum to your favorite rock songs could burn up to 900-plus calories in just an hour? That’s what Pound Fitness has done for so many women and men as the relatively new workout program gains popularity in Arizona, and the country for that matter.

“You get to take these sticks called Ripstix, engineered for Pound, and you get to hit the ground, hit them together, make tons of noise,” Pound Fitness Master Trainer Danielle O’Reilly said.

While you’re drumming away, you’ll also be strengthening and sculpting muscles without losing a beat.

“We have two co-creators and they wanted to motivate and inspire people to get into the gym but they’re also recreational drummers," O'Reilly said. "So one night, they were playing at a drum set and the drum set didn’t have a stool so they were sitting in a squat position to play it. Next day, super sore, and then they realized the next day, 'Well, we can combine drumming and fitness into one phenomenal workout.'”

Instructors say while jamming out, you will also be relieving stress, improving focus and reducing anxiety and fatigue.

To burn calories, sweat away the stress or to release your inner rock star, find a Pound Fitness class near you at poundfit.com.

