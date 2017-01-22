How to declutter and help a good cause

The donation center at the Sojourner Center in Phoenix (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX, Ariz. - It’s that time of year, some people have New Year’s resolutions to declutter and organize while others are just getting an early start on spring cleaning.

So what can you do with those unwanted items around your house? You can donate them to a local organization helping victims of domestic violence.

The Sojourner Center in Phoenix helps women and children escape from violent situations while giving them a chance to get back on their feet.

The organization has a donation center where the residents can “shop” for personal items, as well as household items. The sales are cash-less, and based on a voucher program. Women earn vouchers throughout the program by completing different tasks, then they can use those vouchers to purchase the items they need.

“They’re able to build up items that they have had to leave behind, and even get more things that they have had before,” said Heather Fenech, donor outreach manager. “And set themselves up for real success for when they leave our program, so they can lead safe and productive lives.’

Right now the center is in need of clothing donations for both women and children, especially professional clothing for the women.

If you would like to donate to the center, you can do so in person at 2330 E. Fillmore St. Or you can find other ways to donate by visiting the website sojournercenter.org.

