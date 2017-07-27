House passes $788B bill for military, border wall

The metal fence between Mexico (R) and the United States (L) is seen in Puerto Anapra, Chihuahua state, Mexico on February 19, 2017. (Photo: YURI CORTEZ/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: YURI CORTEZ, This content is subject to copyright.)

The House has passed a $788 billion spending bill that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon.

The 235-192 vote both eases a large backlog of unfinished spending bills and gives Trump and his House GOP allies political wins heading into the August recess. Significant hurdles remain in front of the measure, which will meet with more powerful Democratic opposition in the Senate.

A potential government shutdown battle over the U.S.-Mexico wall looms this fall. The generous defense spending increases also run afoul of strict spending limits set by an earlier budget law.

For now, however, Republicans controlling the House cheered the measure's help for military readiness and generous increases for veterans.

