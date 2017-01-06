Hooked Rx: An in-depth look at opioid abuse in Arizona

Oxycodone pain pills prescribed for a patient with chronic pain lie on display on March 23, 2016. (Photo: John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2016 Getty Images)

Prescription opioid abuse is a prevalent issue in the U.S. and in Arizona, with the U.S. Surgeon General and the Arizona Governor’s office making efforts to address this epidemic.

Enough prescription pain relievers were dispensed last year to medicate every adult in Maricopa County around-the-clock for 2 weeks – that’s 193 million pain reliever pills -- according to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.

Taking prescription opioids often starts off innocently, possibly for an injury, but can lead to an addiction that wreaks havoc on someone's life.

And those pain relievers are getting in the wrong hands. Three out of four young people in Arizona who have misused prescription drugs in the past 30 days report getting them from friends, family or right out of the home.

Hooked Rx: From Prescription to Addiction reveals different aspects of the issue.

Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Arizona Broadcasters Association (ABA) investigated this epidemic. Through the use of research and storytelling, the Hooked Rx documentary hopes to reach out to and inform Arizona residents.

Numerous students in the Cronkite School’s professional programs worked on this revealing and informational documentary.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, television and radio stations will broadcast this investigative report without any commercial interruptions.

