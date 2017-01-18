Homesick? Don't worry! You can buy a candle that smells like Arizona

A candle that smells like Arizona. (Photo: homesickcandles.com via screenshot)

The perfect gift for those who love Arizona, those who miss Arizona or those who want more Arizona in their life: An Arizona Homesick Candle.

The Arizona candle will "takes you back to the Grand Canyon State" with hints of desert sand and blue agave. You know, the stuff that makes Arizona smell like Arizona.

And if you're a new resident to Arizona, don't worry! You don't have to small the desert scents all of the time. The company sells candles inspired by several states and regions.

The Hawaii Homesick Candle features hints of rainforest, coral, pineapple, and sea salt while the New York Homesick Candle has hints of Adirondacks forest floor, apple orchards, and pumpkin.

The "Limited Edition" Los Angeles Homesick Candle features jasmine, Malibu sea breeze, and desert sand from "your favorite hiking trail."



The candles burn for 60-80 hours and are made from all-natural soy wax. They are on sale now (at the time of this post) for $29.95.



What does Arizona smell like to you? Tell us on our Facebook page or Twitter using #BeOn12!

(© 2017 KPNX)