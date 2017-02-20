His Majesty invites you to the 29th annual Arizona Renaissance Festival

(Photo: 12 News)

HUZZAH!

The Arizona Renaissance Festival is celebrating 29 years of cheers this year and you can join in on the festivities any weekend through April 2.

All of your favorites will return plus a little something new this year: Cirque du Sewer. You can watch the antics of acrobatic rats and cats defy instinct as they jump through hoops of fire, a challenging obstacle course hundreds of feet in the air and then wow you with a finale you have to see to believe.

There are also new Artisan shops, Monks Park and an all new feast menu this year.

For more information on the festival and to see how you can save on tickets, click here.

(© 2017 KPNX)