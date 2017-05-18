Hikers find dynamite in Yarnell, cause evacuation

YARNELL, Ariz. - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office urged a church, an access road, nearby homes and the Yarnell Justice Court to evacuate Wednesday after two hikers brought a box of dynamite to the Yarnell substation.

YCSO says two men came across a partially exposed metal lock box while hiking in Skull Valley Wednesday afternoon. After taking the box home and cutting the lock off, the hikers discovered 25 one-pound sticks of dynamite. YCSO says the origin of the dynamite is unknown.

The Sheriff’s Office called the Department of Public Safety bomb squad who took the box to a controlled environment north of Peeples Valley. With Yarnell Fire Officials standing by, the bomb squad detonated the explosives.

YCSO reminds people that when finding explosives, it is best to not move the object and instead report the content and location to law enforcement.

© 2017 KPNX-TV