High water welcome at Arizona's Kaibab Lake

Water flowing into Kaibab Lake Feb. 16, 2017. (Photo: Tresa Tudrick/12 News)

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - After our last series of winter storms, the now-melted snow has lakes across the High Country full for the first time in years.

Over the summer and years prior, this wasn't always the case.

"You could practically walk across this lake, the water was so shallow," Williams Mayor John Moore said.

With the water levels higher than they've been in recent years, the mayor has seen more people spending time outdoors by the lakes.

It's his philosophy that his town is in better spirits because of it, too.

"It's attracting more tourists for sure because now they can fish and camp next to a body of water," Moore said.

With the next storm cycle on its way, the mayor is already looking forward to more water benefiting his city.

