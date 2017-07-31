High-speed pursuit ends in crash on I-10 near Tonopah

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

TONOPAH - The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a pursuit with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour ended in a crash on Interstate 10 near Tonopah Monday morning.

DPS said the pursuit started when a vehicle traveling eastbound failed to yield for a trooper.

The vehicle was spiked and which resulted in a single-vehicle crash into the freeway's median, according to DPS. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and only has minor injuries.

The left lane on I-10 westbound is currently blocked, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

DPS said there is no information on why the suspect fled.

© 2017 KPNX-TV