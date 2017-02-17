Health officials: Flu on the rise in Arizona

(Photo: Pima County Health Department)

PHOENIX (AP) - State health officials say flu cases are on the rise in Arizona.

The Department of Health Services reported Friday that there were 752 confirmed cases reported across the state last week, marking a significant increase from the 346 cases documented the previous week.

Officials say this brings the number of lab-confirmed cases to nearly 3,300 for this year's flu season.

While flu season is technically from early October to January, state health officials says they saw an increase in the number of cases confirmed in late January and early February.

In Arizona, officials say more than 4,000 people are hospitalized because of complications each year and up to 700 die. They say the virus is contagious and the best way to prevent the illness is by receiving an annual vaccine.

