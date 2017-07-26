‘He will be missed': Kingman PD puts down K9 officer who had deadly disease

The Kingman Police Department announced through a Facebook post that the department decided to put a K9 officer down after it was determined that he had a deadly disease, brucellosis. (Photo: Kingman Police Department/ Facebook)

KINGMAN, Ariz. - The Kingman Police Department announced through a Facebook post that the department decided to put a K9 officer down after it was determined that he had a deadly disease, brucellosis.

K9 Officer Cyrus was euthanized last week, according to the Facebook post. He had been in service for the KPD since October 2015.

Brucellosis is a disease caused by bacterium with no guaranteed cure for dogs. Brucellosis can be transmitted from dog to dog and dog to human.

Euthanasia for infected animals is recommended by veterinarians, according to the Facebook post. Cyrus was accompanied with his handler Cpl. Bill Francher and other members of the KPD.

The post says Cyrus had been having physical problems for the last few months and was not on active duty.

“Cyrus was a hardworking and very capable K9 officer,” the Facebook post reads. “He will be missed.”

Cyrus will be buried “at a future date” with the remains of Amigo, another KPD K9 officer who died almost a year ago, according to the post.

