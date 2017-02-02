Havasupai camping reservations available online

Havasu Falls (Photo: Trail Lovers Excursions)

SUPAI, Ariz. - Hikers hoping to get a look at the turquoise waters in Havasupai now have an easier way to get a camping reservation.

The official Havasupai tribe website launched Wednesday and offers online campground reservations for the first time.

It’s a relief for many travelers who have found themselves thwarted by the tourist office’s often busy phone lines.

If you plan on getting a reservation, book as soon as you can because the limited spots are going fast.

Also keep in mind that fees have increased for this year, according to the National Park Service. The entrance fee is now $50 per person, up from $35. The camping fee, which used to cost $17, is now $25 per person per night. The environment fee is $10. These prices do not include taxes.

All payment will be due at the time of booking, another change in how the Havasupai tribe is managing permits this year.

Single-day trips are not allowed on the reservation, so the only way hikers can get to see the falls is to get a camping permit.

