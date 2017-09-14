Grand Canyon water pipeline breaks again

(Photo: National Park Service)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Several locations within Grand Canyon National Park will be without water or on stored water until at least Monday while crews repair another pipeline break.

Phantom Ranch will be on stored water with standard water restrictions while Cottonwood Campground and Roaring Spring will be without water.

Hikers will need to be able to carry or treat all of their drinking water.

Park officials say the pipeline break is about five miles north of Phantom Ranch in a narrow section of the Bright Angel Trail along Bright Angel Creek.

The flow of water from Roaring Springs will be turned off Friday so repairs can begin.

The Transcanyon Water Pipeline opened in 1965 and was designed to last for 40 years, but there have been more than 80 pipeline breaks since 2010.

