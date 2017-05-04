Grand Canyon National Park to reopen North Rim while pipeline repairs continue

Cape Roya at Sunset, Grand Canyon North Rim (Photo: ThinkStock)

Grand Canyon National Park officials say the North Rim will open May 15 but some services will be limited while a water supply pipeline continues to be repaired.

The pipeline was damaged by heavy winter storms that led to rockslides and along with other age-related issues.

The campsite will open May 15 with water conservation measures. Drinking water and portable toilets will be available but public laundry or shower facilities will not.

Overnight accommodations begin May 26.

National Park officials say South Rim and Phantom Ranch operations were not affected by the pipeline damage.

For more information about the North Kaibab Trail, visit www.nps.gov/grca.

