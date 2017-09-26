Grand Canyon Facebook page offers tip for visitors during elk mating season

Pro tip: Stay away from bull elk. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Along with the cooler temperatures, fall also brings elk mating season.

The Grand Canyon National Park Facebook page shared a “Pro Tip” to its followers with a warning to stay away from bull elk during this time.

According to the post, bull elk are very aggressive and the National Park Services recommends you stay at least 100 feet away.

Some helpful advice for those visiting the Grand Canyon this season.

