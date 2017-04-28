Grand Canyon authorities believe they've found the body of a missing 14-year-old hiker

Jackson Standefer. (Photo: Family photo / WRCB)

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Authorities at the Grand Canyon announced Friday they had recovered a body. They believe it is missing 14-year-old hiker Jackson Standefer.

Standefer was first reported missing April 15 by others in his hiking party after he lost his footing crossing Tapeats Creek.

A 62-year-old woman, his step-grandmother, was also reported missing in the incident.

Authorities did not mention her in the release. Her condition is unknown.

