Grand Canyon authorities believe they've found the body of a missing 14-year-old hiker

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Authorities at the Grand Canyon announced Friday they had recovered a body. They believe it is missing 14-year-old hiker Jackson Standefer.
Standefer was first reported missing April 15 by others in his hiking party after he lost his footing crossing Tapeats Creek.
A 62-year-old woman, his step-grandmother, was also reported missing in the incident.
Authorities did not mention her in the release. Her condition is unknown.
