Got milk? Tuesday deadline to claim your money

If you've purchased milk or milk products in the last decade, Tuesday, Jan. 31, is the final day to submit claims to receive money.

Anyone in Arizona who has purchased milk or milk products since 2003 may be entitled to a payment.

The $52 million settlement over price-fixing of milk and milk products includes Arizona, 14 other states, and the District of Columbia.

Payment amounts will vary depending on the number of products and the number of submitted claims.

No proof of purchase is required, but you must have purchased milk or milk products from a grocery store.

Click here to submit your claim.

