Girl Scouts cookies are now on sale

New cookie flavor from Girl Scouts, S'mores. (Photo: Girl Scouts)

Cookie galore!

Rejoice, cookie lovers! Today is your day.

The Girl Scouts cookies are officially open to the public for purchasing, according to a release.

The organization is celebrating its 100th anniversary and have debuted its new cookie, S'mores, which recently was made into a non-GMO cookie.

A Facebook page called Remove GMO's from Girl Scout Cookies, stated on one of their posts that one of the makers of the cookies Little Brownie Bakers, gave the green light to provide Girl Scouts with their first non-GMO cookie -- the S'mores.

Thank you to Little Brownie Bakers for giving us a non-GMO cookie! Hoping ABC Bakers jumps on board and makes their Girl Scout Cookies GMO free too!

According to the Arizona Cactus-Pine Council, Girl Scouts will be selling door to door until March 23 and you can also purchase them during the weekend in-person at several Safeway, Fry's and Bashas' stores in northern and central Arizona.

Also, if you happen to be on a diet, don't worry, you can still buy cookies and have them donated to several charities in Arizona. All the money that is raised by the Girl Scouts in Arizona, benefits the scouts from Arizona.

If you would like to see which stores the Girl Scouts will be, you can easily look it up in their zip code search.

Also, you can now buy the cookies online and by downloading the organization's Digital Cookie app.

To find out if the platform is available in your area, visit www.girlscouts.org/digitalcookie.

(© 2017 KPNX)