Gasoline prices around Arizona up slightly this week

PHOENIX (AP) - Gasoline prices around Arizona are up slightly at the pumps this week.

Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline is $2.18 per gallon, an increase of less than a penny from last week.

This week's national average is $2.28 per gallon, up by more than 2 cents from last week.

Triple-A analysts said Thursday that the East Valley that includes Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Queen Creek and Ahwatukee has Arizona's lowest average gasoline price at $2.11 a gallon with Flagstaff the highest at $2.39.

South Carolina has the lowest average gas price among states in the continental U.S. at $2.04 a gallon and California the highest at $2.89.

