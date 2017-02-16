Gasoline prices around Arizona up slightly this week

PHOENIX (AP) - Gasoline prices around Arizona are up slightly at the pumps this week.
Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline is $2.18 per gallon, an increase of less than a penny from last week.
This week's national average is $2.28 per gallon, up by more than 2 cents from last week.
Triple-A analysts said Thursday that the East Valley that includes Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Queen Creek and Ahwatukee has Arizona's lowest average gasoline price at $2.11 a gallon with Flagstaff the highest at $2.39.
South Carolina has the lowest average gas price among states in the continental U.S. at $2.04 a gallon and California the highest at $2.89.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs